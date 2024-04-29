Rescue operations for Garissa boat victims set to resume

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – Efforts to locate and rescue passengers who are still missing following the capsizing of a boat in Garissa, are set to resume on Monday.

23 individuals have been successfully rescued and are under the attentive care at Madogo Hospital.

Locals said 53 people, mainly women and children, were onboard the ill-fated vessel on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said passengers resorted to using the boat due to an impassable Garissa-Mororo Road.

The region’s plight reflects the broader impact of intensified rainfall, linked to the El Nino weather pattern, with flash floods displacing over 130,000 people across 24,000 households.

