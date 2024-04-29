Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Rescue operations for Garissa boat victims set to resume

Locals said 53 people, mainly women and children, were onboard the ill-fated vessel on Sunday afternoon.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – Efforts to locate and rescue passengers who are still missing following the capsizing of a boat in Garissa, are set to resume on Monday.

23 individuals have been successfully rescued and are under the attentive care at Madogo Hospital.

Locals said 53 people, mainly women and children, were onboard the ill-fated vessel on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said passengers resorted to using the boat due to an impassable Garissa-Mororo Road.

The region’s plight reflects the broader impact of intensified rainfall, linked to the El Nino weather pattern, with flash floods displacing over 130,000 people across 24,000 households.

Over 20 feared dead as boat capsizes in Garissa

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Houses swept away in Mai Mahiu after dam breaks banks

Kenya Red Cross says several houses have been swept away, while transport in Mai Mahiu has been paralysed with roads cut off.

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Prosecutor summons ex-Navy officers for rehearing of desertion case

The High Court had set aside the officers' convictions for Desertion, substituting it with the lesser offence of Absence without Leave and reducing their...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to mobilize Sh4bn Emergency Fund to mitigate flooding impact

Interventions include resettling displaced families, rebuilding washed-away bridges, repairing critical infrastructure, and providing non-food and pharmaceutical aid to affected families.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Madrassa teacher jailed for 20 years for sexually assaulting student

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) stated Friday that the convict stupefied his victim before assaulting him repeatedly on July 29,...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TARDA issues flooding alert as Masinga Dam overflows

In the advisory issued Friday evening ,TARDA said that the dam is experiencing spillage, resulting in accelerated water flow downstream.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspended Bomas of Kenya boss faces prosecution for Sh8.5mn procurement irregularities

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has initiated the prosecution of Peter Gitaa Koria, the suspended...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya engaging actively with Kinshasa over detention of 2 KQ staff: PS Sing’Oei

Sing'Oei, said negotiations with Congolese authorities are underway to resolve the matter.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Met department says heavy rains to continue over next 2 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued an advisory for heavy rain to be expected over the next two days...

3 days ago