A young man rescues a child who had been trapped after water from River Tana flooded their homes in Mtapeni village/Kenya Red Cross

NATIONAL NEWS

Regularly check on elderly relatives, neighbors during rainy season – Health Ministry

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 -The Ministry of health has urged Kenyans to periodically check on their elderly relatives, neighbors, and people with special needs during severe weather condition, by making sure they are safe.

This is in response to the Interior Ministry confirmation that 190,942 individuals have been adversely affected by the floods, which have also negatively impacted the counties of Nairobi, Tana River, West Pokot, Nakuru, and Murang’a.

“The Country is going through a devastating floods calamity occasioned by the heavy rains being experienced. Citizens are apprehensive, we have lost lives and witnessed an unquantifiable loss of property and damaged critical infrastructure,” the interior ministry stated in a press release.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health issued an appeal to residents to exercise caution and provide for the less fortunate members of society when the weather is extreme.

“Regularly check on elderly relatives, neighbors, or individuals with special needs to ensure their safety during adverse weather conditions,” the Health Ministry stated.

