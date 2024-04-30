Raila urges improved communication among disaster response units

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has called for a bolstered communication matrix amongst the disaster response units for efficiency in dealing with the floods.

Odinga in a statement averred that this was the only way to enhance the rescue operations in what he has blamed on the government’s failure to learn.

“We are also calling on the government to perfect the communication channels with all who have responsibilities in the unfolding situation to enable agencies and the two levels of government to deliver better, faster, and efficient services, “he said.

Odinga asserted that the government had fallen short of laying down the necessary precautions in the face of clear predictions from the Kenya Meteorological Department.

“Despite the fact that the Meteorological Department had accurately predicted the coming heavy rains and storms, there were no advance contingency plans. We have therefore been reduced to planning, searching, and rescuing at the same time, “he added.

This even as President William Ruto came out to defend the National government’s response to the flooding catastrophe asserting that his administration has taken a whole of government approach to address the emergency to respond effectively to disasters.

”We are working with counties and development partners to make sure that we have a whole of government approach,” he said.

The head of state pointed out that all levels of government have budgets for disaster response and therefore it was unnecessary for devolved units to solely put the blame on the national government.

