Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila urges improved communication among disaster response units

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has called for a bolstered communication matrix amongst the disaster response units for efficiency in dealing with the floods.

Odinga in a statement averred that this was the only way to enhance the rescue operations in what he has blamed on the government’s failure to learn.

“We are also calling on the government to perfect the communication channels with all who have responsibilities in the unfolding situation to enable agencies and the two levels of government to deliver better, faster, and efficient services, “he said.

Odinga asserted that the government had fallen short of laying down the necessary precautions in the face of clear predictions from the Kenya Meteorological Department.

“Despite the fact that the Meteorological Department had accurately predicted the coming heavy rains and storms, there were no advance contingency plans. We have therefore been reduced to planning, searching, and rescuing at the same time, “he added.

This even as President William Ruto came out to defend the National government’s response to the flooding catastrophe asserting that his administration has taken a whole of government approach to address the emergency to respond effectively to disasters.

”We are working with counties and development partners to make sure that we have a whole of government approach,” he said.

The head of state pointed out that all levels of government have budgets for disaster response and therefore it was unnecessary for devolved units to solely put the blame on the national government.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto defends govt response to flooding tragedy

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the Head of State rubbished claims that his administration has not responded adequately to the...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila jets out for undisclosed mission abroad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Azimio La Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has jetted out of the country with details scanty on the itinerary of...

34 mins ago

Kenya

KEBS to probe Uji power, Okra amid sexual wellness buzz

Uji power and Okra usage have surged in popularity in Kenya over the past few months, amid assertions that they enhance sexual wellness among...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Floods Update: Death toll rises to 169, 190,942 affected

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – The death toll in the countrywide floods tragedy has risen to 169. According to the Interior Ministry, 190,942 people...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman James Wanjohi denies Sh600mn fraud allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – A businessman James Wanjohi, has denied allegations that he obtained Sh600 million after defrauding 4,000 Kenyans while promising them...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyatta urges Kenyans to assist those affected by floods

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyans to provide assistance to those affected by floods even as he...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto holds special Cabinet meeting on flooding situation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – President William Ruto is currently holding a special cabinet meeting in the country. The meeting is being held even...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Death toll in Mai Mahiu dam tragedy rises to 48

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 29 – The death toll of the Old Kijabe Dam tragedy in Mai Mahiu has risen to 48. Kenya Red Cross...

17 hours ago