NATIONAL NEWS

Raila jets out for undisclosed mission abroad

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Azimio La Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has jetted out of the country with details scanty on the itinerary of the mission abroad.

Odinga left the country on Monday night accompanied by his close aides Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Junet has been one of Odinga’s inner circle MPs who called the shots and shaped his fifth attempt at the Presidency.

Details concerning where the trio have travelled still remains undisclosed at a time when Odinga is actively campaigning to clinch the Africa Union Commission Chairperson post.

On KANU’s twitter account,it disclosed their departure outside the country they met with the party Leader Gideon Moi who wished Odinga well in his quest to become the Chairperson of the AU Commission.

“Hon Gideon Moi departed the country yesterday for Rome where he bumped into Raila Odinga, Hassan Ali Joho and Junet Mohamed in a Dubai-bound flight. The four had a splendid time together, catching up on many issues affecting the country,” the X post read.

IRENE MWANGI

