Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto listens to survivors of the Mai Mahiu tragedy that left more than 50 people dead on April 29, 2024.

Top stories

President Ruto orders Military to join in search of victims in Mai Mahiu tragedy

More than 50 people were killed when water gushed downstream and washed villages, leaving a trail of destruction.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – President William Ruto has ordered the military to join in the search of bodies at the Mai Mahiu tragedy where dozens are missing following the devastating floods tragedy.

More than 50 people were killed when water gushed downstream and washed villages, leaving a trail of destruction.

“I have directed the military to join in the search of the victims,” the president said when he visited the tragedy site in Mai Mahiu on Tuesday.

He assured the affected families of full government support, including re-building houses for the people left homeless after the tragedy initially thought to have been caused by a dam burst.

To avoid a repeat of a similar tragedy, the president said anyone living on riparian land has until Wednesday to relocate to safer grounds.

“We have done all the mapping of all places where landslides are likely to occur and from tomorrow we will have all the people move out of those areas that are riparian land and all those areas that are in danger because the forecast is that rain will continue,” he said.

Rescue efforts were underway Tuesday to pull people out of the mud, with fears that the death toll could rise.

Authorities said more than 130 people have been killed in floods that have devastated parts of Kenya in the last month due to the heavy rains.

In Mai Mahiu, houses and trees were uprooted and others crushed displacing hundreds in the small village of Kamuchiri.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am here to bring my condolences and that of my Cabinet to all of you who have been affected by this tragedy,” the president said, “We have had floods in most parts of the country but Mai Mahiu is the worst hit.”

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya floods: What a deluge reveals about Nairobi’s vulnerability

Everything feels sodden in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and beyond. It seems as if the rain has been falling without respite for six weeks, and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Regularly check on elderly relatives, neighbors during rainy season – Health Ministry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 -The Ministry of health has urged Kenyans to periodically check on their elderly relatives, neighbors, and people with special needs...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

1 more body recovered in the Mai Mahiu dam tragedy

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 30 – One more body has been recovered at kwa Muchira area of Maai Mahiu as the search for people who...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Former Murang’a Governor Wa Iria finally charged after EACC probe

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has been charged for conspiring to defraud the county Sh140 million during his...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila urges improved communication among disaster response units

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has called for a bolstered communication matrix amongst the disaster response units for efficiency in...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto defends govt response to flooding tragedy

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the Head of State rubbished claims that his administration has not responded adequately to the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila jets out for undisclosed mission abroad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Azimio La Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has jetted out of the country with details scanty on the itinerary of...

3 hours ago

Aviation

Statistics Bureau in joint bid with KCAA, KAA for aviation sector reporting

Under the Aviation Satellite Account (ASA) project launched on Tuesday, KNBS will publish key data including performance and forecasts for the aviation sector to...

4 hours ago