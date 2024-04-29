Connect with us

Flash floods swept away homes and vehicles after a dam burst its banks in Mai Mahiu on April 29, 2024 leaving more than 50 people dead.

Over 40 people dead in Mai Mahiu dam tragedy with more missing

Naivasha police chief Stephen Kirui said a search and rescue operation was underway after more people were reported missing.

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – At least 45 people have been confirmed dead after a dam burst and swept away homes in Mai Mahiu due to heavy rains.

“The number of bodies we have recovered so far are 45 and the search is still going on,” Kirui said.

The tragedy paralysed transport on the main Nairobi-Mai Mahiu-Nakuru and Narok road, leaving motorists stranded since 4am on Sunday, police said.

As a result, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) announced the temporary closure of the main Narok-Mai Mahiu road to motorists due to a crack on the road, and advised alternative routes.

The dam tragedy deaths raised floods toll in the country to more than 120 as of Monday with thousands more displaced, authorities said.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika said rescue teams were on the grounds for a search and rescue after many people were reported missing.

“It is a serious situation we are dealing with. Floodwaters have swept away people and homes leaving a trail of destruction,” she said.

More than 200,000 people have been affected by flash floods in Kenya since March, with Nairobi, Garissa and Tana River worst hit.

By Monday morning, more than 40 people had died of floods in the capital city after Matahre River burst its banks and washed away makeshift houses on its banks.

In Garissa, a boat carrying 53 people was swept away, killing at least two people although many others were reported missing.

