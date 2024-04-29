Orengo urges govt to release emergency kitty funds to tackle impacts of floods

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has asked the state to release funds to tackle flooding calamities in the country

Orengo said the flooding was causing deaths and destruction property and unless funds are availed in time to tackle it’s impacts, the country will be doomed.

The county boss said the states emergency kitty should be released to save lives.

Orengo said the counties are starved and not able to respond to the distresses brought by floods

“Our county is hardly hit by flooding calamities espercially in Yimbo areas but we do not have funds to address the residents suffering and that’s why we are depending from the National government to act,” said Orengo

The county boss added that the National government must now act

“The government must now come out with it’s true colours because it has got a larger kitty to deal with disasters and floods,” he added

Orengo who was accampanied by Siaya Speaker George Okode regretted that the government has remained silent despite the floods causing havoc in this country for the past three weeks.

“Its so unfortunate that the floods caused disasters for more than three weeks but government has remained silent,” said Orengo

So here in Siaya, we have encountered flooding challanges in Yimbo, Usonga, West Alego, and upper reaches of river Nzoia,” said Orengo.

His remarks comes only a day after National assembly Budget committee chairman Nindo Nyoro asked the national treasury to leverage on article 223 of the constitution to avail funds to address the flooding calamities.

“Through the supplementary appropriation clause, the treasury can use money not previously allocated during the budgeting process in times of emergencies like the flooding,” said Nyoro.

“Just like drought no one prepares for floods but we have then. The article 223 allows national treasury to utilise funds which have not been budgeted by parliament in the event of emergencies which will be regularised later on…the funds should not be more than 10 per cent of the budget,” said Nyoro.

According to the article, parliament has 60 days to regularise the spending.

