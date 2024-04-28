Nairobi Braces For Heavy Rainfall Amid Rising Flood Fatalities At 83

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 28 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of more rain in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi where more than 40 people have died of floods since last week.

Half of the death toll of 83 from the floods tragedy countrywide was reported in Nairobi, with most deaths occurring in Mathare River where raging waters destroyed slum houses.

Government statistics show that the floods have displaced nearly 20,000 people in just a week.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed the establishment of three camps in Nairobi to aid in the relocation process.



According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, rainfall is expected to persist across various parts of the country, particularly in Highlands East/West Rift Valley, Lake Victoria basin, Rift Valley, Southeast lowlands, and Northwestern Kenya.

Specific areas such as Starehe, Makadara, Kamukunji, Embakasi West, and parts of Embakasi Central constituencies are projected to receive rainfall ranging between 50 and 70 millimeters.

Additionally, Roysambu, Kigumo, Kangema, Ruiru, and Juja are forecasted to experience rainfall above 50 millimeters.

While Dagoretti South and North, Westlands, and Kasarani are expected to receive moderate rainfall, residents are urged to remain vigilant as the situation could escalate rapidly.

As schools prepare to reopen for the second term this week, the government faces the challenge of evacuating displaced families currently seeking refuge in schools due to flooding.

Gachagua has assured the public of government efforts to evacuate these families, collaborating with the Kenya Red Cross and the United Nations to ensure a safe relocation process.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author