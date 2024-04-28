Connect with us

Many parts of Nairobi experienced heavy rainfall in April 2024, resulting in flash floods in areas such as Mukuru, Mathare, Huruma, Ruaraka, Baba Dogo, Bosnia, Umoja 3, Choka, Njiru, Ruai, Utawala, Githurai, Kahawa, Eastern Bypass, Kinoo, Kijabe, Limuru, Ruiru, Graceland, Joska, Kaswito, Kicheko, Mangili, Kenyatta Road, Juja, Kitengela, and Magadi. /Kenya Red Cross.

County News

Looming Crisis in Kenya as Schools Reopen Amid Floods

With flood-related fatalities surpassing 80 by April 28, 2024, Nairobi alone counts 32 deaths and 16,909 households displaced. Gachagua has confirmed the setup of three camps in Nairobi to facilitate relocation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – As schools gear up for the second term reopening this week, the government is faced with the challenge of evacuating displaced families camping in schools.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the government will evacuate families sheltering in schools due to floods so as to pave the way for schools reopening.

Speaking on Saturday during a food distribution exercise in Mathare, Gachagua assured collaboration with Kenya Red Cross and the UN for a safe relocation process.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said over 131,000 displaced people are accommodated in 50 camps nationwide.

Gachagua outlined relocation plans for affected families, designating camps at Masinde Muliro ground, Mavoko Assistant Chief’s camp, and Kasarani. He emphasized the urgent need to vacate schools for reopening, ensuring children’s safety and access to education.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) received directives to repair damaged bridges to facilitate students’ commute.

The government has donated funds for educational materials, supporting students’ academic needs amid the crisis.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang however, says that while 64 schools were significantly impacted, national reopening delays would be selective, focusing on flood-affected regions.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen reiterated the inspection mandate for school transport vehicles to prioritize learners’ safety.

