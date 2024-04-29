Connect with us

Kihika announces medical bill waiver for victims of Mai Mahiu dam tragedy

The Nakuru County boss mentioned that close to 110 people have been admitted in various hospitals.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has announced waiver on medical bills for victims of Mai Mahiu dam tragedy.

More than 40 people have been killed in Nakuru County after a dam burst its banks following weeks of impounding rains that also forced thousands from their homes.

“We will join hands with the National Government to ensure those in hospitals due to the incident are treated for free,”Kihika stated.

“Families which are affected I know you are worried on where you will even sleep but for the hospitals bills.We will pay,”he added.

Victims of who were rescued were taken to hospitals in Mai Mahiu town on Monday morning by Kenya Red Cross volunteers and Nakuru County Disaster Management team.

“Just do the registration to enable is to know who have lost their loved,whose family members are in hospital and who have lost properties,”Kihika noted.

Naivasha police chief Stephen Kirui said a search and rescue operation was underway after more people were reported missing.

“The number of bodies we have recovered so far are 45 and the search is still going on,” Kirui said.

The tragedy paralysed transport on the main Nairobi-Mai Mahiu-Nakuru and Narok road, leaving motorists stranded since 4am on Sunday, police said.

As a result, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) announced the temporary closure of the main Narok-Mai Mahiu road to motorists due to a crack on the road, and advised alternative routes.

The dam tragedy deaths raised floods toll in the country to more than 120 as of Monday with thousands more displaced, authorities said.

Kihika said rescue teams were on the grounds for a search and rescue after many people were reported missing.

“It is a serious situation we are dealing with. Floodwaters have swept away people and homes leaving a trail of destruction,” she said.

More than 200,000 people have been affected by flash floods in Kenya since March, with Nairobi, Garissa and Tana River worst hit.

