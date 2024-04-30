Connect with us

Kenya’s Flood Crisis: Government Urged to Hold Accountable Those Who Failed to Act

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Kenya is in the grips of a devastating flood crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 140 people.

The widespread flooding, triggered by heavy rains, has caused immense destruction and displacement across the country.

Despite repeated warnings from meteorological authorities, disaster management agencies’ failure to take proactive measures has exacerbated the situation, leading to unnecessary loss of life and property.

Businessman Nazir Jinnah said the lack of preparedness and timely response to the flooding crisis has raised serious questions about the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens.

From inadequate drainage systems to poor urban planning, he pointed out that the root causes of the flooding crisis are deeply rooted and require urgent attention.

“It is imperative that those responsible for this negligence are held accountable for their inaction,” he said in a statement to Newsrooms.

His appeal comes a day after a dam broke its bank following heavy rains and wrecked havoc in Mai Mahiu, killing more than 50 people.

“Article 26 of the Kenyan Constitution guarantees every person the right to life, a fundamental principle that the government is obligated to uphold. However, despite clear weather warnings indicating imminent danger, the government remained inactive, neglecting its responsibility to safeguard the lives of its citizens,” he asserted.

In May 2018, 48 people were killed when a dam in Solai burst amidst heavy rains, which authorities described as a result of negligence.

“Those who failed to act must be held accountable for their failure to protect lives and property,” Jinnah said.

Kenyans on social media have equally called for accountability while demanding justice for the lives lost due to preventable circumstances.

“Only through accountability and justice can lessons be learned and measures put in place to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” he asserted.

“The lives lost serve as a stark reminder of the government’s duty to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens above all else.”

Both President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua have visited victims of the Mai Mahiu tragedy and promised to support them.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, 75 people are still missing while another 110 are still admitted with different injuries among them fractures.

The government has promised to provide humanitarian aid to the survivors of the floods tragedy- the worst so far.

