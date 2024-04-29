Connect with us

Kenya railways train passing through scenic farms

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Railways says tickets booked by students to remain open

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Kenya Railways says student tickets purchased for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) travel between Monday and Friday will remain valid for use until next week after the schools’ reopening date was postponed.

In a statement, the corporation indicated that the tickets will remain open from May 6 to 10.

It however pointed out that the directive would only apply for students and their accompanying guardian.

Schools were scheduled to re-open from Monday April 29 but Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said some schools have been adversely affected by the ongoing floods.

The ministry said that due to the floods that have left more than 90 people dead and destroyed roads and various infrastructure, reopening schools as earlier scheduled would have put learners, teachers and other staff at risk.

Some schools are used as shelter for displaced persons whose homes were washed away or destroyed by floods in most parts of the country, including Nairobi, Tana River and Garissa which are worst hit.

“Based on this assessment, the Ministry of Education has resolved to postpone the reopening of all primary and secondary schools by one week, to Monday, May 6, 2024,” Machogu said in a statement.

