Kenya Red Cross personnel work to rescue a man from a tree after jumping off a lorry that drowned in Sultan Hamud killing at least 9 people in April 2024. /X.

Top stories

School Reopening Pushed To May 6 Amid Devastating Floods In Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – Schools reopening for the second term has been postponed for a week until May 6 following the devastating effects caused by the ongoing rains in Kenya.

Schools were scheduled to re-open from Monday April 29 but Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said some schools have been adversely affected by the ongoing floods.

The ministry said that due to the floods that have left more than 90 people dead and destroyed roads and various infrastructure, reopening schools as earlier scheduled would have put learners, teachers and other staff at risk.

Some schools are used as shelter for displaced persons whose homes were washed away or destroyed by floods in most parts of the country, including Nairobi, Tana River and Garissa which are worst hit.

“Based on this assessment, the Ministry of Education has resolved to postpone the reopening of all primary and secondary schools by one week, to Monday, May 6, 2024,” Machogu said in a statement.

Machogu stressed the ministry’s commitment to working with relevant agencies and stakeholders to implement measures aimed at alleviating the negative impacts of the rains.

He also assured the public that the ministry would provide regular updates on developments concerning the education sector.

The decision to postpone the reopening came after the National Parents Association suggested altering the opening dates for schools in affected regions, acknowledging the challenges posed by the floods.

As the Meteorological Department warns of heavier rains in the coming days, the situation remains critical, with over 90 reported deaths and numerous injuries or missing persons.

