Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over detention of staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Kenya Airways has suspended its flights to Kinshasa over the detention’ of its employees in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement, Managing Director Allan Kilavuka stated that the detention of staff has made it difficult for the airline to supervise its operations in Kinshasa.

“This includes customer service, ground handling, cargo activities and generally ensuring safe, secure and efficient operations,” he stated.

He also asked that the two employees be treated humanely and respectfully during their detention.

The two employees were arrested over missing customs documentation on valuable cargo.

Kilavuka said that the Militaire des Activities Anti Patrie (DEMIAP) confiscated the phones of its staff and denied access to them over the alleged cargo that was to be transported on a KQ flight on April 12.

However, Kilavuka explained that the said cargo was not uplifted or accepted by KQ due to incomplete documentation asserting that duo was illegally detained.

“This cargo was still in the baggage section undergoing clearance when the security team arrived and alleged that KQ was transporting cargo without customs clearance,” he said, adding that all efforts to explain to the military officers that KQ had not accepted the cargo because of incomplete documentation were unsuccessful.

Further, Kilavuka said that the military officers took the two employees to the military side of the air wing (DEMIAP) to record statements despite efforts to explain the situation.

They were held incommunicado until April 23, when a team from the Kenyan Embassy and KQ were allowed to visit them, “albeit for a few minutes.”

The National carrier maintained that it strictly adheres to international best practices in handling and transporting any cargo

“We have stringent processes and compliance checks known as ‘Ready for carriage’ to ensure any cargo ferried on our flights meets all the statutory requirements across our destinations,” KQ said.

The airline maintained that checks ensure that all cargo meets statutory requirements across destinations, with documentation approval, security and safety checks, and customs endorsement being mandatory before acceptance.

Kenya Airways expressed concern over the detention of its employees, labeling it as harassment targeting the airline’s business.

The company pledged full cooperation with investigating agencies and relevant government entities in both the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Kenya to ensure a swift resolution to the matter.

