A screenshot of the KDF soldiers who were involved in a brawl with police officers in Likoni on April 28, 2024.

KDF launches probe into Likoni Altercation of soldiers, police

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has launched an investigation following a viral video depicting a confrontation between its officers and Kenya Police at Likoni Ferry.

The incident, coming just two weeks of a similar one in Turkana where police officers frogmarched KDF soldiers, has sparked widespread condemnation online.

“To establish the circumstances leading to the incident, Military Police and requisite investigation agencies are currently handling the matter,” KDF said in a statement.

The statement by KDF expressed regret over the Likoni incident, acknowledging the injuries sustained by two police officers and security personnel.

Despite the unfortunate events, KDF reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, emphasizing that such incidents do not align with the force’s values.

The statement reiterated KDF’s dedication to maintaining harmonious relationships and cooperation with other security agencies for the public’s benefit.

This development follows an altercation in Lodwar, Turkana County, where KDF soldiers clashed with police officers. While initially denying involvement, KDF later confirmed the arrest of four soldiers. The force condemned circulating media as attempts to tarnish its reputation, urging patience for official investigations.

In Lodwar, tensions escalated when additional soldiers sought to secure the release of their detained colleagues. Interventions by the Sub-County Security Committee aimed to ease tensions and foster dialogue between KDF and police authorities.


