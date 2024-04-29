Innovative 3D printing transforms rural housing in Hubei – China Daily

Recently, the first application of concrete 3D printing technology in building construction in Hubei province, the new rural housing project in Daye, was officially delivered.
Constructed by the First Company of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau, the Daye rural housing project is a provincial-level pilot project in Huangshi city, covering an area of 20 hectares. The project’s community design combines rural houses, agricultural parks, high-standard farmland and landscaping to create a picturesque neighborhood.
The project manager, Yuan Hu, explained that 90 percent of each structure is prefabricated, allowing the main structure to be completed in 4 to 5 days.
The house walls and interior and exterior decorations are made from high-performance green and environmentally friendly materials and provide ample thermal and sound insulation, waterproofing, and a comfortable living environment year-round.
For more visit China Daily
For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com