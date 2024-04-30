Former Murang’a Governor Wa Iria finally charged after EACC probe

Connect with us

Former Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria was charged with Sh140 million corruption-related scandal after EACC investigations. /

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has been charged for conspiring to defraud the county Sh140 million during his tenure.

Court documents show that the sum was paid irregularly to Top Image media consultants between 2014 and 2017.

Wa Iria, who had blocked the charges, was finally charged on Tuesday alongside two others and they all denied the charges.

During the court proceedings, the defense team, which included Senior Counsel Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Wilfred Nyamu, Ndegwa Njiru, Daniel Maanzo, and Otiende Amollo, argued extensively for their clients’ release on bail or bond.

The court adjourned to deliberate on the terms of their release, with the ruling expected at 2:30 pm.

Wa Iria was charged after Justice Nixon Sifuna ordered him and the co-accused to immediately proceed to EACC Police Station at Integrity Centre for fingerprint taking and statement recording ahead of the Tuesday arraignment.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru on April 17 obtained conservatory orders stopping the arrest of the former governor, his wife Jane Waigwe Kimani and brother-in-law Solomon Mutura Kimani.

