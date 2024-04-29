Former Bomas of Kenya CEO Koria charged with procurement-related irregularities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Former Bomas of Kenya Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bomas of Kenya Peter Koria has denied seven graft charged leveled against him by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Koria was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court after he was arrested on Friday Last week.

Trial Magistrate Thomas Nzioki ordered he deposits a Sh1 million cash bail with an alternative Sh5 million bond.

The prosecution told the court that the former CEO failed to comply with the law relating to procurement.

The court was told that being the accounting officer he allowed the procurement of kitchen wares which were not factored in the 2021 Financial year.

The Accused by a host of lawyers, Ken Nyaundi,Bryan Khaemba and Danstan Omari.

The lawyers pleaded with the court that the charged leveled against him were malicious and even the seven counts had been duplicated to show that their client faces serious charges.

They told the Court that their client was suspended in November last year but the suspension was lifted by order of the High Court.

The court directed the prosecution to supply all documentary evidence to the defense to allow the matter to continue for pretrial on 9th May,2024.

