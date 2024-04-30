Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Floods Update: Death toll rises to 169, 190,942 affected

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – The death toll in the countrywide floods tragedy has risen to 169.

According to the Interior Ministry, 190,942 people have been also being affected by the floods.

In a statement, the Ministry indicated that Nairobi, Tana River, West Pokot, Nakuru and Murang’a are among counties that have been adversely impacted.

”Landslides and mudslides have impacted residents of Murang’a and Nakuru Counties. Since the last update, we have regrettably lost an additional 66 citizens who have been retrieved from different incident sites,” read a statement shared to newsrooms by the ministry.

Likewise, it has disclosed that 91 people are still missing in separate incidents across the country with Mai Mahiu accounting for 53 of those missing persons while Garissa has reported 16 missing persons.

This points to a likelihood of the death toll scaling even higher as different multi-agency teams drawn from the government and the Kenya Red Cross race against time to salvage lives.

This follows a dam burst in Nakuru county following weeks of impounding rains that also forced thousands from their homes.

The tragedy paralyzed transport on the main Nairobi-Mai Mahiu-Nakuru and Narok road, leaving motorists stranded since 4 am on Sunday, police said.

As a result, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) announced the temporary closure of the main Narok-Mai Mahiu Road to motorists due to a crack on the road and advised alternative routes.

