Flash floods claim at least 103 lives – Govt spokesman Mwaura

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 29 – At least 103 people have lost their lives due to the raging floods being experienced in many parts of the country, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has said.

Mwaura stated that some 28,484 households have been displaced, with 185,297 people affected in Rift Valley, Nairobi, Eastern and parts of North Eastern.

He said the government is carrying out the extent of destruction following the heavy rains in Nairobi, Makueni, Machakos and West Pokot counties.

Mwaura said there are over 50 camps that have been established across the country to shelter those affected by floods.

He added over 20 social halls are being used to shelter flood victims across the country.

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday, Mwaura said Rift Valley has recorded 21 people who have been confirmed dead and Nairobi has recorded 32.

At least 42 have been confirmed dead in the recent Mai Mahiu tragedy.

In Homa Bay, several people were reported missing after flash floods swept the Sindo area Sunday night.

In Tana River County, several people are feared dead following an accident after a boat carrying 43 people capsized. Some 22 people were rescued.

In Kilifi County, some 1,800 people and 650 households have been affected by the heavy rains because of the flooding of River Sabaki. Some 7,000 acres of farmland have been destroyed affecting 600 farmers.

