Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Flash floods claim at least 103 lives – Govt spokesman Mwaura

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 29 – At least 103 people have lost their lives due to the raging floods being experienced in many parts of the country, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has said.

Mwaura stated that some 28,484 households have been displaced, with 185,297 people affected in Rift Valley, Nairobi, Eastern and parts of North Eastern.

He said the government is carrying out the extent of destruction following the heavy rains in Nairobi, Makueni, Machakos and West Pokot counties.

Mwaura said there are over 50 camps that have been established across the country to shelter those affected by floods.

He added over 20 social halls are being used to shelter flood victims across the country.

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday, Mwaura said Rift Valley has recorded 21 people who have been confirmed dead and Nairobi has recorded 32.

At least 42 have been confirmed dead in the recent Mai Mahiu tragedy.

In Homa Bay, several people were reported missing after flash floods swept the Sindo area Sunday night.

In Tana River County, several people are feared dead following an accident after a boat carrying 43 people capsized. Some 22 people were rescued.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Kilifi County, some 1,800 people and 650 households have been affected by the heavy rains because of the flooding of River Sabaki. Some 7,000 acres of farmland have been destroyed affecting 600 farmers.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Tana River leaders demand govt compensation after floods devastation

Mungatana insisted that the government agencies must compensate the affected persons saying the unfortunate turn of events unfolded due to negligence.

5 mins ago

Kenya

KEBS blames impostors for third-place corruption ranking

In March 2024, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) released its corruption index survey, in which KEBS was identified as one of the top...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Bomas of Kenya CEO Koria charged with procurement-related irregularities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Former Bomas of Kenya Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bomas of Kenya Peter Koria has denied seven graft charged...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua asks State Agencies to use ADRs, not courts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Constitutional Commissions, Independent Offices (CCIOs) and other State agencies to use alternative conflict...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya hosting over 20 Heads of State in World Bank Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Kenya is hosting over 20 Heads of State in the IDA21 Africa Heads of State Summit by World Bank....

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

10 bodies pulled out in Mai Mahiu dam tragedy

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 29 – Ten bodies have been pulled out in ongoing search after the Mai Mahiu dam tragedy. According to police, more...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Etihad Airways resumes direct flights to Nairobi

The new route connects Kenya’s capital with Etihad’s growing global network, and will help foster important cultural and economic ties between the UAE and...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rescue operations for Garissa boat victims set to resume

Locals said 53 people, mainly women and children, were onboard the ill-fated vessel on Sunday afternoon.

4 hours ago