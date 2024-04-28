East Africa Braces for Continued Heavy Rains As Hundreds Killed By Floods

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, KENYA, APRIL 28 – Kenya, along with two other East African nations, braces for another week of heavy rainfall, as forecasted by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Recent weeks have seen Kenya and its neighbours battered by stronger-than-usual rain, exacerbated by the El Nino weather pattern.

The devastating impact of these rains is evident, with flash floods submerging roads and neighbourhoods, leading to the displacement of more than 130,000 people across 24,000 households, as reported by government spokesman Isaac Mwaura. Tragically, six more lives have been lost in the last 12 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 76, with 29 Kenyans injured and 19 reported missing.

In a recent statement on Sunday, IGAD highlighted regions spanning from central to western Kenya, northern Uganda, southern Ethiopia, and central Somalia, expecting intensified rainfall between April 27 and May 4, 2024. These areas remain at high risk of flooding, prompting IGAD to issue a cautionary advisory urging heightened vigilance among residents.

The relentless downpours have wreaked havoc on properties and infrastructure countrywide, causing loss of lives and displacing families. Recognizing the severity of the situation, IGAD stressed the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols and disaster preparedness measures to mitigate further harm.

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, IGAD’s executive secretary, emphasized the need for enhanced regional cooperation in early warning systems to bolster the region’s resilience against climate change-related disasters. IGAD remains committed to collaborating with member states to address climate change through mitigation and adaptation strategies, emphasizing the significance of collective action in navigating extreme weather events.

As the region grapples with the persistent threat of heavy rainfall, Gebeyehu reiterated the necessity of unified efforts in confronting climate-related challenges, underscoring the pivotal role of cooperation in building a resilient future for generations to come. The impacts of El Nino extend beyond Kenya, with Burundi and Uganda also experiencing displacement and destruction due to heavy rains, further highlighting the urgent need for coordinated action in response to climate change.

In Burundi, a nation already facing economic challenges, approximately 96,000 people have been displaced by the relentless rains, according to reports from the United Nations and the government. Similarly, Uganda has witnessed heavy storms causing riverbanks to burst, resulting in confirmed deaths and displacements of several hundred villagers.

The El Nino weather pattern, characterized by increased heat globally, leads to drought in some regions and heavy rains in others. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) noted in March that the current El Nino ranks among the five strongest ever recorded, further emphasizing the urgency of addressing climate change and its impacts.

