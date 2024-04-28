Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya Red Cross personnel work to rescue sheep after floods that hit most parts of the country in April 2024 leading to deaths and destruction. /X.

County News

DP Gachagua Urges Caution as Kenya Braces for More rain, floods

The devastating impact of these rains is evident, with flash floods submerging roads and neighbourhoods, leading to the displacement of more than 130,000 people across 24,000 households, as reported by government spokesman Isaac Mwaura. Tragically, six more lives have been lost in the last 12 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 76 by Saturday April 27, with 29 Kenyans injured and 19 reported missing.

Published

NAIROBI, Apr 28 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a stern warning to Kenyans, urging them to exercise caution amidst the ongoing floods. He emphasized the tragic consequences of disregarding safety measures, noting that some of the fatalities occurred due to individuals daring to cross flooded paths.

Gachagua urged citizens to prioritize safety and responsibility by avoiding flooded areas as the heavy rains persist across the country.

Kenya, along with two other East African nations, braces for another week of heavy rainfall, as forecasted by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). Recent weeks have seen Kenya and its neighbours battered by stronger-than-usual rain, exacerbated by the El Nino weather pattern.

The devastating impact of these rains is evident, with flash floods submerging roads and neighbourhoods, leading to the displacement of more than 130,000 people across 24,000 households, as reported by government spokesman Isaac Mwaura. Tragically, six more lives have been lost in the last 12 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 76 by Saturday April 27, with 29 Kenyans injured and 19 reported missing.

Gachagua emphasized the importance of heeding government advisories and avoiding unnecessary risks during the floods. He urged citizens not to challenge the forces of nature and to prioritize their safety above all else. The ongoing floods have wreaked havoc on communities, resulting in the destruction of properties and infrastructure, and causing loss of lives and displacement of families.

According to the government’s spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, 50 camps have been set up across the country to accommodate over 131,000 displaced individuals. The death toll from the ongoing rains currently stands at 76, with all 47 counties affected by the floods, leading to widespread displacement and destruction.

In Nairobi alone, the death toll caused by the floods has risen to 32, with 16,909 households displaced so far. Rescue efforts have been underway, with the Kenya Red Cross conducting operations to save individuals at risk of being swept away by floodwaters. In various areas across the country, including Chokaa in Nairobi and Saka in Tana River County, rescue teams have evacuated individuals stranded by the floods to safer grounds.

As Kenya continues to grapple with the ongoing rains, IGAD warns of the likelihood of continued heavy rainfall and the persistent risk of flooding. The situation underscores the urgent need for coordinated efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.

About The Author

KEN MUTHOMI

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to mobilize Sh4bn Emergency Fund to mitigate flooding impact

Interventions include resettling displaced families, rebuilding washed-away bridges, repairing critical infrastructure, and providing non-food and pharmaceutical aid to affected families.

1 day ago

County News

Kenya Red Cross On high Alert As Estates, Roads Flood in Nairobi

NAIROBI, KENYA, APRIL 21 – The Kenya Red Cross has mobilized tactical teams to aid in search and rescue efforts in various parts of...

7 days ago

Top stories

DP Gachagua Pledges Enhanced Collaboration with UN Agencies for Development Goals in Kenya

He also acknowledged the UN's pivotal role in responding to humanitarian crises, including the devastating drought and flooding experienced in Kenya.

April 18, 2024

Top stories

Dubai airport chaos as UAE and Oman reel from deadly storms

The airport, which last year served more than 80 million passengers, second only to Atlanta in the United States, warned recovery would take "some time".

April 18, 2024

Top stories

DP Gachagua Urges Youth in Creative Sector to Seize Existing Opportunities

DP Rigathi Gachagua greets participants at the National Drama and Film Festival at Kang’aru Girls School in Embu County on April 16, 2024. /DPPS.

April 16, 2024

Top stories

Gachagua lauds strides made in war against drug abuse

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua lauded Kenya’s strides in development while identifying drug and substance abuse as the foremost challenge...

April 7, 2024

Africa

Deputy President Gachagua Roots for African Intermarriages to Boost Regional Integration

He pledged the Kenya's commitment to expediting the processing of such marriages, ensuring couples receive their marriage certificates promptly to enable them to build...

April 7, 2024

Top stories

Gachagua Says Ready To ‘Pay Political Price’ In War on Illicit Brew In Mount Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared his unwavering determination to tackle the menace of illicit alcohol in the Mount...

March 10, 2024