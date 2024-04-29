Death toll in Mai Mahiu dam tragedy rises to 48

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 29 – The death toll of the Old Kijabe Dam tragedy in Mai Mahiu has risen to 48.

Kenya Red Cross Society Secretary General, Joe Mbalu said another 65 people have been reported missing.

Mbalu said a multi-agency search and rescue team was combing the affected area to ensure everyone was accounted for.

Speaking at the scene of the tragedy, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked residents of flood prone areas and those living around water bodies to heed to government advisories whenever they are required to move.

While delivering his message of condolence to the affected families, Gachagua said the government would support the community with humanitarian aid including food, clothing and beddings.

“The government has brought relief food, beddings and mattresses for the displaced families,” said Gachagua who was accompanied by Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen and Nakuru Governor, Susan Kihika among other leaders.

He declared Ngeya Girls Secondary School in Maai Mahiu as command center of the search and rescue mission.Gachagua urged motorists to avoid risking lives by crossing swollen rivers and flooded roads.

“You cannot dare nature, no vehicle is more powerful than the raging storm waters and it is sad to see drivers risking human lives in such a reckless manne,” he said.

His words were echoed by Murkomen saying that his Ministry would quickly reconstruct and reopen roads cut off by flood water.

He promised that the government would assist the bereaved families in giving their kin decent burials.

The tragedy occurred when a massive water build up formed a temporary day at Old Kijabe area if the neighbouring Kiambu County.

The water build up formed after a railway tunnel locally referred to as Kimungu kia nduma (Dark Tunnel) blocked The 80metre long tunnel was constructed by the colonialists to allow water from Tong’i Tong’i River and storm waters from Kijabe escarpment to pass through.

“The tunnel blocked about two weeks ago but the build up has been collecting since Friday and it extended into the valley uphill,” said resident, Peter Kaniaru.

He said the filling used to construct the tunnel during the pre-independence days gave way and the water gashed out, sweeping away homes and the land downstream.

He said constructors of the railway did a fill up of soil and boulders which eventually soaked and gave way to the water build up.

The fill up was approximately 70 metre high while the extent of the water buildup is unknown.

Another resident, Ann Wanjiku said the disaster could have been avoided if only the county government opened the tunnel and in good time.

She said the county government could have scooped the water early enough.

“The same resources they are using to dig up bodies would have been sufficient to scoop the water or open the tunnel,” said Wanjiku.

On Saturday, Naivasha East MCA, Stanley Karanja asked residents of the affected area to vacate the area due to the accumulated water upstream.

Karannja said the water was at about 67 metres high against the fill up that support the Kenya Uganda railway.

This is the second time Nakuru is experiencing such a tragedy after the infamous Solai Dam tragedy that claimed 48 lives in May, 2019.

