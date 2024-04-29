CS Kindiki orders dam inspections, evacuations to prevent tragedies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has ordered County Security and Intelligence Committees to inspect all public and private dams and water reservoirs and recommend cases where compulsory evacuation and temporary resettlement orders should be issued.

Speaking during a press conference, Kindiki stated that the inspection must done within 24 hours.

Kindiki’s directive comes as the country is coming to terms with the loss of over 40 people after a dam burst and swept away homes in Mai Mahiu due to heavy rains.

The dam tragedy deaths raised floods toll to more than 120 as of Monday with thousands more displaced.

More than 200,000 people have been affected by flash floods in Kenya since March, with Nairobi, Garissa and Tana River worst hit.

In this regard, the Interior CS instructed the deployment of enforcement teams to urban and rural road spots prone to storm-water flooding.

He said the deployment is meant to prevent motorists or pedestrians from attempting dangerous crossovers especially those without bridges or where bridges have been breached.

“Offenders are to be arrested and prosecuted for attempted suicide or attempted murder as warranted by the circumstances,” he stated.

County Security and Intelligence Committees have further been ordered to impound unsafe canoes or boats and arrest unscrupulous individuals taking advantage of the flooding situation to exploit those in distress.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author