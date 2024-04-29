Connect with us

Chiefs to take personal responsibility for foreigners obtaining Kenya IDs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok says chiefs will now be required to take responsibility for foreigners obtaining National Identity Cards in their areas.

He said some of those who get identity cards fraudulently were terrorists or who turn against Kenyans and attack them or were outlaws on the run from their native countries engaged in international crime rings.

Bitok made the announcement as he declared that vetting committees will be dissolved from Wednesday.

“We have done away with  the vetting process because it was discriminatory. As at from May 1 2024 there will be no vetting for birth certificate,passports and Identification cards,” he said.

PS Bitok affirmed that the new policies leveraged on technology  will facilitate  seamless registration process and  ensure only eligible Kenyan nationals  will be issued with identification documents particularly in border,urban and cosmopolitan counties.

“We are going to use technology to integrate all our systems including birth certificate registration, civil registration system,national registration,and passport  registration such that when you come for an identification card application we just check the data on our System,”added Bitok.

He revealed that  the vetting process challenges  has affected 20 counties across the country including those in the border regions and cosmopolitan counties of Nairobi,Mombasa and Nakuru.

“People on the Nation’s  border counties have been complaining of delay in insurance of Identification documents but now  the new guidelines will enhance the  registration of vital documents as government guarantees the  security for all citizens,” he stated.

Bitok however warned that local administrators will be held accountable for illegal registration of persons in their areas of jurisdiction.

