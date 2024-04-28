Britain’s King Charles III to resume public duties: Buckingham Palace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, April 28 (Xinhua) — Britain’s King Charles III will return to public-facing royal duties following the progress made in his cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The King’s medical team “are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. The King’s treatment program “will continue,” but doctors “are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties,” said the spokesperson. The King and Queen will visit a cancer treatment center on Tuesday to mark his full return, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Palace said the King and Queen will host the Emperor and Empress of Japan for a state visit in June. The royal couple are also to celebrate the first anniversary of their coronation on May 6. The British monarch has been receiving outpatient care since early February. Both the King and the Princess of Wales have been diagnosed with cancer.

