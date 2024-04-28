Atwoli: Sakaja is like my son but he has failed Nairobians

Kenya, Apr 28 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has expressed disappointment with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s performance since his election in August 2022.
Speaking at a Labour Day Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, Atwoli voiced concern over criticism directed at Sakaja, describing him as “like a son” to him but noting his dissatisfaction with the governor’s leadership.
Sakaja has faced mounting pressure recently, with MPs and MCAs accusing him of mismanaging the city. Led by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, legislators criticize Sakaja for allegedly failing to deliver on his promise to transform Nairobi into a city of order and opportunity for all.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also expressed interest in Nairobi’s development, pledging the national government’s commitment to restoring the city’s former glory.
Speaking at a fundraiser for Lang’ata Constituency’s Women Empowerment Programme, Gachagua emphasized the importance of providing quality services to Nairobi residents and pledges increased attention to development programs in the county.