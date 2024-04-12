12 people killed in IED explosion in Elwak Town, Mandera

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANDERA, Kenya, Apr 29 – At least 12 people were killed Monday following an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Elwak Town, Mandera.

Police stated that the IED was laden on a donkey cart when it went off killing the 12.

The victims, according to witnesses are ten non locals and two local ones. But police had not confirmed the numbers amid an operation.

The targeted premise houses non-locals who include teachers, nurses and police officers.

Equity Bank said they had suspended operations at their local branch following the explosion.

“Dear esteemed members, we regret to inform you, that our Elwak Branch, Mandera County will remain closed today following an explosion in Elwak Town. We confirm that our branch and the staff in Elwak are safe. However, as the security agencies continue with investigations,” the bank said in a message on social media.

Security operations were immediately launched after the explosion but no arrest was made.

