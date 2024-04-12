Connect with us

The suspected criminal gang members were arrested in Kisumu in April 2024. /

County News

12 notorious gang members arrested in Kisumu during major crackdown

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Police in Kisumu have arrested 12 members of the “Kabar Gang” accused of committing violent robberies in three sublocations.

The crackdown, led by assistant chiefs from Sidho East 1, Kabar East, and Kibigori police post, occurred around 4 am on Saturday, targeting organized criminal gangs.

The suspects and exhibits were taken to Masogo police station.

“A joint operation was conducted… A total of 12 youths armed with crude weapons and in possession of Government stores were arrested,” the National Police Service said.

The gang allegedly terrorized residents, prompting the coordinated effort to apprehend them.

The arrests signify progress in combating crime in the region. Efforts to enhance security and protect civilians remain ongoing. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety of all residents.

Residents have expressed relief following the apprehension of the suspects, hoping for a reduction in criminal activities. The police urge cooperation from the public in reporting any suspicious behavior to maintain law and order.

The crackdown underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to uphold peace and security. It serves as a warning to criminal elements that their activities will not be tolerated.

The National Police Service reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding communities and apprehending those who threaten public safety. Further investigations into the “Kabar Gang” are underway, with measures in place to prevent future criminal activities.

