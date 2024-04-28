Connect with us

A fighter loyal to the Shabaab, a jihadist group that controls swathes of Somali countryside, drills in a village near Mogadishu in this file photo.

World

100 al-Shabaab fighters surrender in Somalia following amnesty offer

Published

MOGADISHU, April 28 (Xinhua) — The Somali government confirmed on Saturday the surrender of 100 al-Shabab militants, following an amnesty offer by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

As the battle against the extremist group al-Shabab escalates nationwide, Somali National Army (SNA) forces recently accepted the surrender of militants from four regional states, according to the Ministry of Information, Tourism and Culture. 

“Last week, 100 al-Shabab militants including leaders who have been long-term members of al-Shabab surrendered from Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest and Banadir regions,” the ministry said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. 

In August 2023, Mohamud offered amnesty to al-Shabab militants as part of a strategy to further weaken the extremist group by removing them from the battlefield. 

“The government is extending an amnesty offer as a warm welcome to all radicalized militants who choose to denounce and defect from the terrorist group,” the ministry said. 

Despite the militants’ ongoing attacks on government institutions, army bases and hotels frequented by prominent individuals and government officials, government forces have taken control of major towns in central and southern Somalia as part of the president’s all-out battle against al-Shabab.  

