Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

10 bodies pulled out in Mai Mahiu dam tragedy

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 29 – Ten bodies have been pulled out in ongoing search after the Mai Mahiu dam tragedy.

According to police, more than 30 are feared dead after homes were washed away.

The incident occured at about 4am as residents residents slept.

The Nakuru County Government has deployed several ambulances, medics and emergency staff to help in the rescue

The County Public Health Chief Office stated that over 42 patients have been evacuated with minor injuries and moved to Maai-Mahiu Hospital for prompt medical care.

The severity of certain cases have seen other critical patients with fractures referred to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital for specialized treatment.

About The Author

WANJIRU MACHARIA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Etihad Airways resumes direct flights to Nairobi

The new route connects Kenya’s capital with Etihad’s growing global network, and will help foster important cultural and economic ties between the UAE and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rescue operations for Garissa boat victims set to resume

Locals said 53 people, mainly women and children, were onboard the ill-fated vessel on Sunday afternoon.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Houses swept away in Mai Mahiu after dam breaks banks

Kenya Red Cross says several houses have been swept away, while transport in Mai Mahiu has been paralysed with roads cut off.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Prosecutor summons ex-Navy officers for rehearing of desertion case

The High Court had set aside the officers' convictions for Desertion, substituting it with the lesser offence of Absence without Leave and reducing their...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to mobilize Sh4bn Emergency Fund to mitigate flooding impact

Interventions include resettling displaced families, rebuilding washed-away bridges, repairing critical infrastructure, and providing non-food and pharmaceutical aid to affected families.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Madrassa teacher jailed for 20 years for sexually assaulting student

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) stated Friday that the convict stupefied his victim before assaulting him repeatedly on July 29,...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TARDA issues flooding alert as Masinga Dam overflows

In the advisory issued Friday evening ,TARDA said that the dam is experiencing spillage, resulting in accelerated water flow downstream.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspended Bomas of Kenya boss faces prosecution for Sh8.5mn procurement irregularities

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has initiated the prosecution of Peter Gitaa Koria, the suspended...

3 days ago