1 more body recovered in the Mai Mahiu dam tragedy

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 30 – One more body has been recovered at kwa Muchira area of Maai Mahiu as the search for people who died in the Old Kijabe dam tragedy enters its second day.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, 75 more people are still missing while another 110 are still admitted with different injuries among them fractures.

There was a little altercation between the search team which comprises of KRCS, National Youth Service and the Kenya Police and the residents when the locals demanded to view the body.

The altercation was short-lived as the locals views the body on scene and identified the deceased person.

So far, 49 people have been confirmed dead following the early Monday morning tragedy when a storm water buildup on one of the valleys on Kijabe Escarpment.

According to residents, the water built-up to a temporary dam of approximately 80 metre with, 70 metre depth and 300metre length when a tunnel constructed to allow water passage blocked.

The tunnel was constructed during the pre-independence days as the colonialists laud down the Kenya-Uganda railway.

A local leader, Simon Karanja said the railway builders constructed a 70 metre fill up using boulders and compacted soil in a valley to pave way for the rail-line.

“Unfortunately, the fill up soaked and gave way due to the large amount of water that had been building up over the past two weeks.

The raging waters swept through homes on early Monday morning killing people and livestock, sweeping homes and displacing hundreds of residents.

On Tuesday, Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua promised to offer material and financial support to the affected families.

Gachagua who was accompanied by Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, Nakuru Governor, Susan Kihika and Naivasha MP, Jayne Kihara said the government has already distributed humanitarian aid to the families which included food relief, clothing and beddings.

He declared Ngeya Girls High School as the command center of the search and rescue team.

President William Ruto is expected to visit the area later today

