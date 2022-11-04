Connect with us

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY. /CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Wrangles in Azimio as Waluke misses PSC slot

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Confusion has rocked the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance over the sharing of the slots in the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

This follows three changes that have been made concerning nominated leaders by the coalition to land jobs in the PSC.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition has been given three slots where they are supposed to nominate two names from the National Assembly and one from the Senate.

In the recent changes, Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly who is the PSC chair nominating Likoni MP Mishi Mboko (ODM) and her Mavoko Counterpart Makau Mutua(Wiper).

“I acknowledge with thanks receipt of your letter referred SNA/CORR/2022(124) dated 13th October 2022.I am pleased to confirm that the Minority Party Nominees from the National Assembly to the Parliamentary Service Commission,” Wandayi stated in the letter.

Wrangles have rocked the coalition on one nominee who is set to hail from the Senate as Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga was among the names from the opposition outfit.

There was a tiff between Odinga’s elder brother Oburu and Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni on who should be given the slot.

Sources however intimate that the recent changes have seen the coalition propose Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo who is the Senate Minority Whip to serve in the commission.

The move will see changes in the house leadership If Dullo succeeds to serve in the commission.

Source intimate that Narok Senator  Ledama Ole Kina could replace Dullo as the Minority Whip while Omogeni will replace Ole Kina as the deputy minority whip.

Cracks are set to emerge in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party had written to the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula communicating the nomination of Sirisia MP John Waluke for the post.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni insisted on having one slot for consideration in the powerful commission as they feel they have been sidelined in the allocation of the slots.

“Jubilee Party wishes to submit the name of Hon. John Waluke Koyi, Members of Parliament for Sirisia Constituency to be a Commissioner in the Parliamentary Service Commission,” Kioni said in the letter.

From the ruling Kenya Kwanza, Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau and Nyali MP Mohamed Ali have been picked from the National Assembly with Nominated Senator Joyce Korir and Nyandarua’s John Kinyua drawn from the Senate.

The Commission consists of the Speaker of the National Assembly, as the Chairman, seven Members appointed by Parliament and one Woman and one Man appointed by Parliament from persons who are experienced in Public affairs but are not Members of Parliament.

The Clerk of the Senate who is currently Jeremiah Nyegenye is the Secretary to the Commission.

The PSC direct and supervise the administration of the services and facilities provided by, and exercise budgetary control over, the Parliamentary Service as well as determine and review the terms and conditions of service of persons holding or acting in the offices of the Parliamentary Service.

