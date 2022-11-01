Why Elon Musk is trending today: PHOTOS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who bought Twitter this week is trending on the global social network after posting his Halloween photos.

Musk hit the ground sprinting after his Twitter takeover, seeking major changes to the platform only days after finalizing his controversial $44 billion purchase. /Photos/Twitter.

Documents filed Monday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that Musk has become Twitter’s sole director after finalizing the deal last week and dissolving its corporate board. /Photos/Twitter.

When he made his initial buyout offer in April, Musk — also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX — stated that he intended to remove Twitter from the public market, after which fewer public disclosures would be required. /Photos/Twitter.

After changing his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit,” Musk reportedly worked over the weekend with software engineers from Tesla to look under the hood of the one-to-many messaging platform, and on planning massive layoffs.