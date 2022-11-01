Weatherman forecasts rains in the coming week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Rainfall is expected in the coming week over several parts of the country including the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central and South Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Coast and Northeastern Kenya.

Director of Meteorological Services David Gikungu while giving the forecast for November 1 to 7, 2022 said that afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely to occasionally occur and spread to several places.

Gikungu said that night showers are expected over a few places. Maximum (day-time) temperatures are likely to drop to about 23 degrees Celsius in Eldoret but may rise to 33 degrees Celsius in Kisumu.

According to Gikungu, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka-Nithi Counties) are expected to have cloudiness, at times accompanied by rains in the morning giving way to sunny intervals.

He explained that afternoon and night showers are likely to occur over a few places.

Maximum (day-time) temperatures are likely not to exceed 32 degrees Celsius in Thika while in Nyahururu they may be as low as 21 degrees Celsius. Minimum (night-time) temperatures are expected to drop to 07 degrees Celsius in Nyahururu while in Nairobi they may peak at 18 degrees Celsius.

Gikungu said that in North-Eastern Kenya (Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties), morning rains as well as afternoon and night showers are expected over a few places.

He said that the South-Eastern lowlands (Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado and Taita-Taveta Counties) mornings are likely to be generally sunny though rains may occur over a few places. Occasional afternoon and night showers are likely to occur over a few places.

In the Coast (Mombasa, Tana-River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale Counties), Dr. Gikungu said that morning and early afternoon showers are expected over a few places while nights are likely to be partly cloudy.

“Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of the country in the past one week. Comparing the previous review period (17-23 October 2022) to the current review period (24-30 October 2022), it is noted that there was an increase in rainfall amounts over much of the country,” he said.

Gikungu explained that the highest seven-day rainfall total (49.9mm) was recorded at the rainfall station at Endebess Sub-county Agricultural office in Trans Nzoia County. The rainfall station at Elgon Downs in Trans Nzoia County recorded the highest amount of rainfall within 24-hours: 31.4mm on October 29, 2022 while Meru Meteorological Station recorded 22.3mm on the same day.