Waluke among MPs nominated to powerful National Assembly Parliamentary Service Commission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance on Tuesday submitted Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke’s name alongside his Mavoko Counterpart Patrick Makau and Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni to serve in the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Waluke who is currently serving a 67-year jail sentence over fraud received the backing of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The lawmaker was sent back to jail alongside Grace Wakhungu after their appeal against a magistrate’s verdict on a corruption case was dismissed. Wakhungu was sentenced for 79 years.

They had been jailed by the Magistrate’s Court which found him guilty in a Sh297 million maize scandal, but he filed an appeal at the High Court, arguing that the court had erred in the judgment.

The High Court upheld the Magistrate’s verdict on October 7 and ordered him back to jail.

He is on Wednesday set to know whether he will be released on bond or not.

On the other hand, The Ruling Kenya Kwanza submitted four representatives who are all drawn from the United Democratic Alliance Party.

They include Members of the National Assembly Faith Gitau (Nyandarua Woman Representative) and Mohamed Ali (Nyali MP) alongside their senate colleagues Senators John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Joyce Korir (Nominated)

They will now sit in the 11-members PSC that is chaired by House Speaker Moses Wetangula with Senate clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye as the secretary to the commission.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Parliament is also expected nominate two more members who are not parliamentarians but experienced in public service to represent public interest.

The constitution provides that seven members shall be appointed by parliament from among its members with four from each House picked by the ruling party.

Two of the nominees must be women.

The PSC is the statutory body that employs MPs and parliamentary staff with benefits for commissioners including offices and vehicles.