Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Sirisia MP John Waluke.

Kenya

Waluke among MPs nominated to powerful National Assembly Parliamentary Service Commission

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance on Tuesday submitted Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke’s name alongside his Mavoko Counterpart Patrick Makau and Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni to serve in the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Waluke who is currently serving a 67-year jail sentence over fraud received the backing of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The lawmaker was sent back to jail alongside Grace Wakhungu after their appeal against a magistrate’s verdict on a corruption case was dismissed. Wakhungu was sentenced for 79 years.

They had been jailed by the Magistrate’s Court which found him guilty in a Sh297 million maize scandal, but he filed an appeal at the High Court, arguing that the court had erred in the judgment.

The High Court upheld the Magistrate’s verdict on October 7 and ordered him back to jail.

He is on Wednesday set to know whether he will be released on bond or not.

On the other hand, The Ruling Kenya Kwanza submitted four representatives who are all drawn from the United Democratic Alliance Party.

They include Members of the National Assembly Faith Gitau (Nyandarua Woman Representative) and Mohamed Ali (Nyali MP) alongside their senate colleagues Senators John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Joyce Korir (Nominated)

They will now sit in the 11-members PSC that is chaired by House Speaker Moses Wetangula with Senate clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye as the secretary to the commission.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Parliament is also expected nominate two more members who are not parliamentarians but experienced in public service to represent public interest.

The constitution provides that seven members shall be appointed by parliament from among its members with four from each House picked by the ruling party.

Two of the nominees must be women.

The PSC is the statutory body that employs MPs and parliamentary staff with benefits for commissioners including offices and vehicles.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

PSC advertises posts of Solicitor General, CBK Deputy Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 -The Public Service Commission (PSC) is seeking applications for the posts of Solicitor General and CBK Deputy Governor. Through and...

8 hours ago

Fifth Estate

You need an arm and a leg to compete in Kenya’s elective politics

Contesting for elective positions in Kenya’s pluralist democracy is increasingly becoming demanding. First, during the electioneering period, mobilization fees hit a new premium high...

1 day ago

Kenya

Former President Kenyatta concerned over escalating DRC conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed concern over the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In...

1 day ago

Top stories

Here is Ruto’s first 1 million jobs for Kenyan youths

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched an entrepreneurship program for Kenya’s youth in partnership with the private sector that...

1 day ago

County News

Protect the dignity of hunger victims during relief food distribution: Gitau

Gitau, while noting that the residents received the rations not because they were poor but because of the failed rains in parts of the...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs irregularly getting office rent refunds for properties they own: EACC

The EACC also accused the legislators of employing their family members including spouses to fill vacant positions in the Constituency or County offices

3 days ago
Raila loyalists who vanished after Ruto' won the August 9, 2022 General Election. Raila loyalists who vanished after Ruto' won the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Kenya

Raila loyalists who vanished after Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s August 9, 2022 loss to President William Ruto evidently shocked many notably diehard Azimio leaders...

October 25, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s 5-year alliance with Uhuru to blame for high food prices: Rigathi

The response from government followed intensified public engagements by Odinga who met Bunge la Wananchi, a citizen-led pressure group, at Nairobi Jevanjee  gardens where...

October 16, 2022