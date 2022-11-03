Vetting of Principal Secretary nominees set for Nov 14

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 -The National Assembly has set the stage for the vetting of President William Ruto’s principal secretaries that is set to be concluded within 28 days.

Speaker Moses Wetangula directed various committee designated to vet the 51 principal secretaries to commence the vetting from November 14 to 18.

The various committee are expected to table the reports on the approval and disapproval of the principal secretaries’ nominees not later than 24th November.

“I direct the clerk of the National Assembly to take the necessary actions by notifying the nominees and general public, by placing an advert in daily newspapers and Parliament Website on time and place of the vetting hearing,” directed the Speaker.

Unlike the vetting of Cabinet Secretaries which was conducted by the appointments committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula, the PSs vetting will be done by various departmental committee.

“The departmental committee should table their report not later than 24th November so that the house can conclude the vetting within the statutory timelines,” Speaker Wetangula stated.

The vetting will come days after the constitution of house committees which are designated to conduct the exercise.

This week the house conducted the election of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of various committees paving way for the conduct of the vetting process.

Yesterday, President Ruto unveiled the list of principal secretaries that will be in his administration.

Among those on the list include Nixon Korir (Lands), Raymond Omolo (Interior), Korir Sing’oei (MFA), Kisiangani (ICT) and Jonathan Mueke (Sports).

“It is noted that his excellency hon WIlliam Samoei Ruto following the recommendation of the Public Service Commission has on this second day of November 2022 caused nominations to the ranks of Principal Secretaries,” head of public service Felix Koskei said in a statement.

Julius Korir has been listed as the PS for the State Department for Cabinet Affairs, Teresia Mbaika Malokwe for the State Department for Devolution and Esther Ngero – State Department for Performance and Delivery Management.

Amb. Julius Bitok has been appointed for the State Department for Citizen Services,Dr. Chris Kiptoo for the National Treasury and James Muhati for the State Department for Economic Planning.

Aurelia Rono has been listed as PS for the State Department for Parliamentary Affairs,Raymond Omollo for the State Department for Interior and National Administration and Caroline Nyawira Murage for the State Department for Correctional Services.

Patrick Mariro has been appointed for Defence, Korir Sing’oei for the State Department for Foreign Affairs and Roseline Njogu for the State Department for Diaspora Affiars.

Amos Gathecha has been listed for the State Department for Public Service while Veronica Mueni Nduva has been appointed for the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action.