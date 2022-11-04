Connect with us

President William Ruto. /STATE HOUSE

Kenya

UDA to get lions share of Political Parties Fund

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has emerged top in the political parties fund set to be shared among 48 political parties in the 2022/2023 financial year.

In the gazette notice dated November 2,2022, Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu stated that the President William Ruto-led party will be allocated  Sh577,162,898.

In the funds set to be disbursed quarterly, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is set to receive Sh308, 260, 679.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party came third with Sh135,113, 518 followed by Kalonzo Musyoka Wiper party set to receive an allocation of Sh72,110,017.

The Wafula Wamunyinyi led party; Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K) will receive an allocation of Sh31,642,281.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) led by Mandera Senator Ali Roba is set to be allocated a share of Sh26,897,846.

Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress party will reap Sh26, 600,684 while Speaker Moses Wetangula’ s Ford-Kenya party  will receive an allocation of Sh25,863,869.

The allocation  of the political parties fund act sets aside 0.3 percent of the national government revenue to finance activities of political parties in advancing democracy.

According to the Political Parties Act 2021, 70 percent of the Fund is distributed proportionately by reference to the total number of votes secured by each political party in the preceding general election.

The total number of votes by a party is computed by tallying votes obtained in the preceding general polls by a political party in the election for the President, Members of Parliament, governors, and Members of County Assemblies.

President William Ruto led party managed to get the lion share of the fund having garnered 7,176,141 votes, equivalent to 50.59% of valid votes cast, beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who had 6,942,930 votes representing 48.85%.

15 percent of the Fund is distributed based on the number of candidates of the party from Special Interest Groups elected in the preceding general election.

Ten percent of the Fund proportionately to political parties based on the total number of representatives from the political party elected in the 2022 general elections.

5 percent of the fund is utilized by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties for the administration.

According to the law, the money allocated to a political party from the Fund is meant to cover the election expenses of the party.

