Time to leave old challenges, take advantage of new possibilities: PM to JK youth

Stating that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have always emphasised on transparency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that time has come to leave the old challenges and take advantage of the new possibilities.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was addressing Jammu & Kashmir Rozgar Mela via video message where 3000 appointment letters to work in the various government departments were handed over to youth across 20 different places in union territory.

Congratulating all three recipients of appointment letters, he informed that these youth will get opportunities to serve in various departments and preparations are in full swing to hand out more than 700 appointment letters in other departments in the coming days.

Throwing light on the significance of this decade of the 21st century in the history of Jammu & Kashmir, the Prime Minister said, “Now is the time to leave the old challenges behind, and take full advantage of the new possibilities. I am happy that the youth are coming forward in large numbers for the development of their state and the people.”

PM Modi underlined that youth will write a new story of development in Jammu & Kashmir.

“For fast pace of development, we have to work with a new approach, with new thinking,” the PM said and informed that about thirty thousand government posts recruitments have been done since 2019, out of which, twenty thousand jobs have been handed out in the last one and a half years.

The Prime Minister appreciated the work done by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha and the state administration. “The mantra of ‘Employment through competence’ is instilling new confidence in the youth of the state”, Modi as per news agency KNO said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the steps taken by the central government in the last 8 years to promote employment and self-employment.

He informed that the government has expanded the scope of the business environment in the state to boost employment.

The Prime Minister further added that the new Industrial Policy and Business Reforms Action Plan has paved the way for Ease of Doing Business which has given a tremendous impetus to investment here.

“The pace at which work is being done on development-related projects will transform the entire economy here”, the Prime Minister added.

He gave examples of projects that boost connectivity to Kashmir from trains to international flights. The Prime Minister pointed out that international flights from Srinagar to Sharjah have already begun. He further added that farmers here have also benefited a great deal from increased connectivity as it is now easier for the apple farmers of Jammu & Kashmir to send their produce outside the state.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the government is working towards promoting transport through drones.

Throwing light on the record increase in the number of tourists witnessed by Jammu & Kashmir, the Prime Minister noted that the tourism sector in the state received a boost due to the infrastructural developments and increased connectivity. “It is our endeavour that the benefits of government schemes reach every section of society without any discrimination”, the Prime Minister remarked. He said that the government is committed to taking equal benefits of development to all sections and citizens. The Prime Minister also informed that efforts are on to strengthen the health and education infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir with the opening of 2 new AIIMS, 7 new medical colleges, 2 state cancer institutes and 15 nursing colleges.