Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Elon Musk [left] and Kenya's firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Top stories

Taking on Elon Musk! Is Miguna punching above his weight

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Kenya’s firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna has taken on new Twitter owner Elon Musk, over plans to charge for its Blue service, which includes the sought-after “verified” badge.

Musk, the richest man on earth has been under fire since Monday when he made the announcement seen as his push to monetize the service and make the social media network less reliant on ads.”You don’t need the money. Greed is one of the worst sins. Stop exploiting Twitter users. If you persist, we will ORGANIZE a mass exodus from Twitter and turn your “investment” into a nightmare! Continue pushing us!!,” Miguna tweeted telling Musk to stop exploiting Twitter users.

But is Miguna capable of organising a global ‘mas exodus from Twitter?

Kenyan firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna. /COURTESY

“You are by far the wealthiest person on earth, what are you ripping people off for?,” Miguna said days after arrival in the country from Canada where he was deported by the former regime of Uhuru Kenyatta.

Miguna is among millions who have criticided Musk’s move to charge for the coveted badge.]

But Musk who owns Tesla, has told off anyone opposed to the move, tweeting, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8.”

Musk has promised far-reaching reforms on the giant social network, as he seeks alternatives to monetize the service from over-reliance on ads so as to benefit content creators.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk said in a tweet, adding that the price will be adjusted by “country proportionate to purchasing power parity”.

Musk said blue-tick subscribers would get priority in replies, mentions and search, and be able to post longer videos and audios, while dealing with half as many ads.

He also offered subscribers a paywall bypass from “publishers willing to work with us”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Musk’s comments follow media reports that the Tesla boss was looking at the process of profile verification and how the blue ticks were given out.

Before Musk acquired Twitter, it used to verify users, mainly public figures including celebrities, organisations, media personalities among others based on its own criteria.

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, making him its sole owner.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Why Elon Musk is trending today: PHOTOS

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who bought Twitter this week is trending on the global social network after posting his Halloween photos. After...

2 days ago

World

Twitter owner Musk tweets conspiracy theory, then deletes it

New Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory Sunday about what happened the night US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked, then hours later...

3 days ago

Top stories

Twitter users may soon pay USD19.99 monthly for blue badges: The Verge

Plans to fully monetize Twitter's Blue Badge appearing on verified accounts are understood to be at an advanced stage with an American tech website,...

3 days ago

Kenya

Lawyer Miguna due in Kisumu today

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 28 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna who has been in exile in Canada is set to arrive in Kisumu today at 3.00pm...

6 days ago

World

Ellon Musk on how Twitter empowers citizen journalism

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – Elon Musk looks set to meet a Friday deadline to seal his on-again, off-again deal to buy Twitter, avoiding a trial...

1 week ago

World

‘Overpaying’ Musk on deadline to close Twitter deal

San Francisco (AFP), Oct 27 – Elon Musk looks set to meet a Friday deadline to seal his on-again, off-again deal to buy Twitter,...

October 27, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Miguna Miguna at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day fete on Ruto’s invitation

Miguna was escorted under tight security from the airport to the venue of the national celebrations.

October 20, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Miguna makes grand return after failed court-back attempts under Uhuru

Lawyer Miguna Miguna arrived in Nairobi on Thursday, October 20, after nearly five years in exile and several failed attempts despite the backing of...

October 20, 2022