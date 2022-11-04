Connect with us

Kenya

Sonko Tells Kalonzo He Is Likely To Succeed Ruto If He Joins Govt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has implored upon Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to quit the opposition and join forces with President William Ruto.

Sonko told Kalonzo that his association with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is detrimental to his presidential ambitions.

“Leave the dynasties. You have the potential of becoming the next President of Kenya,” he said on Friday adding that the Ukambani leaders would fully rally behind his presidential bid.

Sonko spoke during the burial of Mirriam Munini Maanzo, mother to Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo in Makueni County. Kalonzo was present at the burial.

The former Governor assured Kalonzo that he would be next in line to inherit President Ruto if he decamps from the opposition.

Sonko at the same time stated that Kalonzo’s exit from the opposition would bring better tidings to the people of Ukambani, especially on matters of development.

“Join the government and let us support and develop our region. The time of dynasties is over, they will never again rise,” he said.

Sonko’s latest plea comes days after President Ruto disclosed that he was ready to welcome Kalonzo into government once he makes up his mind.

Kalonzo however, responded to Sonko’s request and told him that he was in the opposition to stay.

“We have agreed that we accepted to be loyal in the opposition. We do not have a problem with the President but I am telling him that he should be ready to make way,” he said.

Kalonzo shelved his presidential ambition in the 2022 polls and backed Odinga who narrowly lost to President Ruto.

He was subsequently to be Chief Minister should the Azimio government would have won the polls.

After the poll loss, Kalonzo has been positioning himself as the leader of the opposition often making serious proclamations.

