Several injured in multi-car crash at police roadblock along Kisumu-Kakamega Rd

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 1 — Several people were injured on Tuesday with over seven vehicles getting damaged in a road accident along the Kisumu-Kakamega road.

The morning accident happened at Govole area in Vihiga County at a police road block.

Eye witnesses said a lorry driver had a break failure, ramming into vehicles that had slowed down at a police check point.

Most vehicles had extensive damage while the occupants were pulled out with serious injuries.

There were no immediate casualties reported.

The injured were rushed to the nearest hospitals for medical attention.

The damaged vehicles, most of them pushed by impact to the nearby bushes, were yet to be towed by press time.