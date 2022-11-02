Salaries of Civil Servants to be reviewed upwards, CS Jumwa says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 2 – Salaries public service sector will soon be reviewed upwards, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has said.

Jumwa, during her first official visit to Mombasa since she was sworn into office last week, said despite the harsh economic times, the civil servants need to be motivated.

“Since I got into this office I have noticed a myriad of challenges. The Deputy President (Rigathi Gachagua) once said public service is demoralized, which is true,” said Jumwa.

“I have listened to PSs, managers and other staff in public service. Something needs to be done right from their salaries and other benefits that come with their offices.”

Jumwa said she will work to ensure public servants work in a conducive environment.

“Mine is to make sure, I have facilitated the conversation to make sure the morale in public service in revamped,” she said.

Jumwa spoke after officially opening the induction workshop for 41 newly appointed Huduma Kenya staff.

She said they will review the salaries with or without the money at the National Treasury.

“It is not a secret that we are going throught hard economic times, but as a Ministry we will do our work, which is to review the salaries. If money is in place, changes will be effected, if we do not have money, we shall wait for the time to come,” she said.

Jumwa said she will work with the relevant Ministries and government agencies to ensure salaries for public sector improve.

The Cabinet Secretary said the public sector has a shortage in workforce.

Jumwa said Kenya’s public sector has only 990,000 employees.

“We have less than one million people serving over 50 million Kenyans. We need to increase the number because they (staff) are overstretched,” she said.