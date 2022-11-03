Connect with us

Naiob Governor Johnson Sakaja. /COURTESY

Kenya

Sakaja Promises to reward Nairobi residents who records, report illegal dumping

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has promised to reward Kenyans who record and report illegal dumping within the county.

While urging Nairobi residents to avoid illegal dumping, the Governor on his twitter account stated that following a report, the fine will be split with those who give information.

“As we unclog the drainage system throughout the city, let’s kindly desist from further illegal dumping. Ukiona mtu akidump and you record, mulika kabisa; we arrest, prosecute and split the fine. Will work on the county law to provide for this. Let’s keep our city clean,” he stated.

Last month, Sakaja blamed the garbage menace in Nairobi to the previous administration saying it is a result of neglect, illegal dumping and contractors downing their tools over unpaid dues. 

In the same month, Sakaja noted that his government will float a green bond to be used to build a mass transit system and expand the infrastructure for waste management and water distribution.

Part of the green bond, Sakaja said, will be used in sorting out the garbage issue in Nairobi by converting waste to energy. 

