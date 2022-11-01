FAMINE
Ruto says Sh2bn availed to aid relief efforts, KEPSA commits Sh340mn
President William Ruto Tuesday said the government had released an additional Sh2bn out of which Sh260mn will be channeled to the Kenya Red Cross Society to address drought emergencies.
President William Ruto echoed his sentiments as he recalled an incident in the leadup to the General Election when his entourage was teargassed by...
President Ruto pointed out that his administration is keen on ensuring that Kenyans are protected from food insecurity even as they live in dignified...
In his condolence message, President Ruto committed to working with neighbouring countries to tame insecurity in the Horn of Africa region.