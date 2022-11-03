Raila Defends former DCI boss Kinoti, Accuses President Ruto Of Being Vindictive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto of “pursuing a personal vendetta” against former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.

Odinga on Thursday regretted that President Ruto’s regime had resorted to being “vindictive” against the state officers of the former regime “in the pretext of pursuing extrajudicial persecutions.”

“Ruto appears to believe that the coming of his regime is a perfect mandate for him to punish the officers he long had a grudge against. We are here to say no,” Odinga said.

More to foll