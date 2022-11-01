PSC advertises posts of Solicitor General, CBK Deputy Governor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 -The Public Service Commission (PSC) is seeking applications for the posts of Solicitor General and CBK Deputy Governor.

Through and advert in the local dailies, PSC Chairman Anthony Muchiri stated that for the Solicitor General, applicants should be citizens of Kenya, a hoder of a Law Degree from a recognized University and have at least ten years experience as a distinguished academic or legal practitioner.

“For the appointment to this position, a person should have at least 10 years’ experience as a legal practitioner with high moral character, integrity and impartiality,” Muchiri stated.

He further indicated that applicants must be qualified to hold the office of Judge of a superior court under the Constitution and also meets the requirement of the Chapter Six of the Constitution which touches on Integrity and Ethics.

The solicitor general will be implementing the government policies and the strategic plan for the state of law office and also assisting the attorney general in the performance of his duties as the principal legal advisor to the government

“The solicitor will be responsible for the discipline of state counsel and other members of staff of the office that is subject to Article 234 of the Constitution,” the advert states.

“Promoting the values and principles spelt out in Article 10 and 232 of the constitution in the operations of the state of law office.”

The Solicitor General who is the accounting officer at the Office of the Attorney General and will be expected to serve on a contract for a period of five years.

The names of all applicants and shortlisted candidates will be published in the print media and the Commissions website.