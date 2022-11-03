Connect with us

President William Ruto/PSC/FILE

Kenya

President Ruto welcomes peace treaty between Ethiopia govt, Tigray forces

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto has welcomed the signing of an agreement by the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray Regional Government and promised Kenya’s support in restoring peace.

President Ruto said that the commitment demonstrated by the two parties to the African Union-led peace process aligned with our collective desire for peace and security within our region.

“I applaud His Excellency Prime Minister Aby Ahmed and the leadership of Tigray for their bold step towards restoring peace in Ethiopia. I also salute the great people of Ethiopia, for whom I wish an era of cohesion, integration and reconciliation,” he stated.

“The commitment demonstrated by the two parties to the African Union-led peace process aligns with our collective desire for peace and security within our region. As a member of the Inter-Governmental Authority for Development (IGAD), Kenya joins in complimenting our Ethiopian brothers and sisters for the step taken to cease hostilities, open up humanitarian corridors, and restore services.”

He added that the mutual agreement will create the necessary environment to nurture durable peace and political stability in Ethiopia.

The Head of State commended former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Uhuru Kenyatta, former SA deputy President Phumzile Mlambo for their facilitation and tireless efforts, wisdom and patience that brought peace to the people of Ethiopia.

On his part, Kenyatta welcomed the pact and added that guns and violence are not a solution to crises in warring countries.

