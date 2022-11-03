Connect with us

Nancy Karigithu. /COURTESY

Kenya

President Ruto reaffirms Karigithu’s nomination to International Maritime Organisation post

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s nomination of Ambassador Nancy Karigithu for the International Maritime Organisation Secretary General post.

According to State House Spokesman Hussein Mohamed, the nomination underscores the fact that climate change are key pillars in the country’s foreign policy.

“The bid also demonstrates Kenya’s increasingly active participation in
multilateral diplomacy, which boosts Kenya’s credentials as a leader in the
promotion of the blue economy for sustainable development,” he indicated in a statement.

He pointed out that the President expressed confidence that Amb. Karigithu will bring to the IMO strong competencies and invaluable experience in the management ofglobal maritime and development of the oceans and blue economy that hold
much promise for the international community.”

Kenya secured the endorsement of the African Union for her candidature during the High Level Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in Lusaka, Zambia, in mid-July, 2022.

That endorsement places Kenya’s leading maritime expert in a strong position by situating her not just as a national candidate, but also as Africa’s flagbearer in the race for a critical global post.

Karigithu is a world-renowned maritime expert who has been an
active leader and a consequential voice in promoting the objectives of the IMO
dedicated to safety, security and environmental protection in the maritime
industry.

She currently serves as Kenya’s Special Envoy for Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs.

The elections for the position of Secretary General of the IMO will be held in July 2023.

The 40 members of the IMO Council will pick the successor of Mr Kitack Lim of Korea.

If elected, the Kenyan maritime diplomat will the first African and the first woman to hold the position.

