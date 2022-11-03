Connect with us

President Ruto hosting past and present CSs for lunch at State House, Nairobi. /STATE HOUSE

Kenya

President Ruto meets current, former CSs for smooth transition

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto hosted an interactive session with outgoing and incoming Cabinet Secretaries.

The roundtable meeting took place at State House, Nairobi.

“I think it is good to appreciate one another. I also want to tell each and everyone of you, that I look forward to working in different capacities as good citizens of country,” President Ruto said.

In a photo of the event, the two sets of CSs can be seen sharing a laugh and chatting while seated at a dining table with President Ruto at the head of the table.

The Retired Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua also attended the lunch.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, cabinet secretaries Mithika Linturi, Salim Mvurya and Aisha Jumwa were not present at the meeting because they had travelled to Mombasa to officially open the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Show.

